Nigerian senasation singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi has warmed hearts across social media after making a radiant appearance in her husband Adekunle Gold’s newly released music video, “My Love Is The Same”, where she proudly shows off her growing baby bump.

The visually rich video captures tender family moments between the couple and their daughter, Deja, offering fans a rare and intimate glimpse into their private world.

Set against soft, emotional visuals, the project celebrates love, unity, and the beauty of family life, themes that have become synonymous with Adekunle Gold’s evolving artistry.

READ ALSO:

Simi’s appearance instantly became the highlight of the video, as fans flooded social media with messages of admiration and excitement over the pregnancy reveal.

Many described the visuals as heartfelt and refreshing, praising the couple for their authenticity and emotional storytelling.

Beyond the music, the video reflects the strong bond between the two artistes, who have consistently used their creative platforms to tell personal stories.

Their chemistry and shared journey continue to resonate with fans, reinforcing their status as one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples.

Simi and Adekunle Gold welcomed their first child, Deja, in 2020, a milestone that marked a new chapter in their lives.

With the arrival of another child on the way, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers celebrating the growing family.

As anticipation builds for both the new addition and Adekunle Gold’s latest musical chapter, the couple’s latest moment has once again proven that love, music, and family remain at the heart of their story.