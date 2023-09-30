Netizens React As Shallipopi Receive Email From Fake ‘Mohbad’

Nigerian singer, Shallipopi has sparked reactions online as he shares an email he received from an unidentified individual impersonating the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

It would be recalled that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, who was formerly signed to Marlian Music, died in a controversial situation on September 12, 2023.

Following his demise, the cause of his death is still uncertain as his body was exhumed by the Nigerian Police Command for autopsy and a series of investigations has been ongoing.

Days after the death of the 27-year-old singer, Shallipopi posted a screenshot on Snapchat of the email he received from an individual claiming to be Mohbad.

The content of the email reads, “Good evening Shali, this is Mohbad, but remain calm.”

The screenshot posted by the aforementioned singer has generated reactions online, with many people taking to the comment section to express their views on the matter.

See some reactions below:

@1Cyphz: “Them wan run a whole Shallipopi street.”

@NwanneDivine: “Na wah ooo, Scammers still can’t respect the dead?”

@gifted_willy: “Nigerians Dey use anything play.”

@_OLUOFLAGOS: “Pluto boys pelu Elon musk boys still dey use old iPhone?”

@Billz_eth: “You wan scam Elon musk boys.”

@tegayrn64: “Mohbad Spirit no de slap person?”

@PreciousV00: “I don’t understand why they keep dropping conversations they had with the late artiste now”

See the post below: