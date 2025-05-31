Netizens React As Ruby Ojiakor’s Bridal Shower Turned Worship Session

Share

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor has stirred reaction on social media after she posted videos from her recent bridal shower.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that early this year, the movie star announced her engagement to filmmaker, Moc Madu, saying they were set to tie the knot on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

However, Ruby’s bridal shower turned into a spiritual worship session and her unique approach to the event has sparked a lot of conversation among fans and followers.

Addressing the issue, the actress said her bridal shower was ‘charged by the Holy Spirit’ and she witnessed guests receiving supernatural breakthroughs and blessings during the worship session.

Sharing a video on her Instagram, she wrote, “To be carnally minded is De@d”, But to be spiritually minded is Life eternal MY BRIDAL SHOWER” wasn’t business as usual”

“The whole atmosphere was fully charged by the “HOLY SPIRIT”….. I saw GOD” and HIS “HOST OF ANGELS” Came down live”

“I saw people receiving supernatural breakthroughs and Blessings from my “HEAVENLY FATHER” GOD CAN NOT BE MOCKED Thank you JESUS CHRIST” for the outpour of your blessings.

“I AM USELESS WITHOUT YOU OH LORD JESUS WE LOVE YOU. BRIDAL SHOWER” as never seen before.”

Videos from her bridal shower has garnered reaction, with many who shared shared different opinions

@skinbyomalicha wrote, ‘na only she know wetin her eye don see’

@mrs blord reacted, ‘i love how you love God, union where the foundation stone will never fail’

@jesus baby presh reacted, ‘why she come troway ring and crown’

@stanley ontop wrote, ‘ the guy go still cheat on am’

@roxyantak wrote, ‘May Almighty God be with this couple’

@Bennycharles_apparel wrote, ‘your drama too much mama’

@prettyriri853 reacted, ‘sometimes too much of everything is bad’

@afam_bu_chinonso wrote, ‘Go marry keep your marriage too off social media, happy married life dear’

@empressprowei said, ‘when it reaches my turn, I will roll on the floor, na only she know wetin she don see, God bless her marriage’

