Netizens React As Rema, Contractor Clash Over ₦386m Project

The social media space has been thrown into debate following the allegations against Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, over a contract dispute worth ₦386 million.

The controversy began after a techpreneur identified as Derrick accused the singer of using the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to harass and unlawfully detain a contractor, Amaka Obasi, whom he allegedly owed for a commissioned project.

In a post shared on X on September 16, 2025, Derrick alleged that Rema tricked Obasi into a meeting, where she was arrested by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon.

According to him, the contractor was forced to pay ₦1 million bail and had faced police harassment on at least three separate occasions.

Derrick also claimed that Rema’s mother had filed a petition accusing Obasi of delivering substandard work on a project completed in 2023, despite the fact that she was later awarded another contract in 2024.

READ ALSO:

Videos of Obasi’s arrest were circulated online, sparking outrage and divided opinions among fans and industry observers.

However, the NPF issued a counter-statement on its official X page, presenting a different version of events.

According to the FCID, a formal petition had been submitted against Obasi regarding a ₦386 million project agreement signed on April 4, 2023, under her company, Ardeb Lifestyle Company.

The statement revealed that ₦287 million was paid upfront, with the balance to be settled upon completion. But following an inspection, the petitioner alleged the project was incomplete and that certain furniture items paid for were missing from the site. Investigations further suggested that part of the funds had been diverted to another account.

The police explained that Obasi was advised to provide an independent valuer’s report or legal representation but failed to comply, leading to her arrest.

Efforts by journalists to get Derrick’s response proved unsuccessful, while calls to Rema’s manager, Seun Okeke, went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Obasi’s last activity on her X account dated August 30, 2025, showed distressing posts, including: “I need a lawyer urgently. Anyone on the island who’s available and can make it in 30 minutes, please?”

The matter has since sparked widespread debate, with fans and critics questioning both the singer’s alleged actions and the contractor’s role in the multi-million-naira project.