Nigerian TikTokker and socialite Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has reportedly bought a luxurious mansion worth N350 million in Lagos.

The 20-year-old social media socialite announced the new feat during a live session with fellow influencer, Sandra Benede, sharing that the mansion is situated on Chevron Drive in Lekki.

He wrote, “Look at me. God has been so good to me, and I’m so grateful to God and my fans all around the world. Congratulations to me. Finally got a place where I can be loud without Landlord wahala.”

‎‎According to him, he plans to move into the spacious property by October 2025 and expressed gratitude to God and his fans for their support.

Peller said that his TikTok earnings didn’t solely fund the mansion, adding that he receives substantial financial support from wealthy individuals who send him money while requesting anonymity.