Nigerian TikTokker and socialite Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has reportedly bought a luxurious mansion worth N350 million in Lagos.
The 20-year-old social media socialite announced the new feat during a live session with fellow influencer, Sandra Benede, sharing that the mansion is situated on Chevron Drive in Lekki.
He wrote, “Look at me. God has been so good to me, and I’m so grateful to God and my fans all around the world. Congratulations to me. Finally got a place where I can be loud without Landlord wahala.”
According to him, he plans to move into the spacious property by October 2025 and expressed gratitude to God and his fans for their support.
Peller said that his TikTok earnings didn’t solely fund the mansion, adding that he receives substantial financial support from wealthy individuals who send him money while requesting anonymity.
He said, “It’s big, I should be moving inside around October. I don’t want some people to say it’s TikTok money, no o shut up. Deal wey me dey collect on the low gan. You know say some people normally dey enter my DM to say ‘Peller send account, I want to send you money’,
“I swear to God, big people go say Peller send account, they will say ‘don’t mention my name’, why dem dey always do like that say ‘no mention my name ‘’
“Some people go send money wey be say you go wan kpai yourself, dem go say ‘don’t mention my name’ as how? I will mention names. Once my house is standby like that, I will mention names. That house is big.”
The news has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans congratulating Peller on his achievement and others questioning the source of his wealth.
See some reactions below:
@Fan_Tasy “Is he supposed to get a house at this age?
@eb3cob “Go back to school, bro or do online classes”
@Briiii “Bought a house in this economy? must be Yahoo Money, no hard work.
@mamus ” these people don clock nigerians finish. This small boy faked his kidnap, went offline for days, came online and made one shabby post, never addressed the kidnap case…then boom buys a house and posts it. Nigerians dey kikikiki mumu country with mumu people.
@abazwhyllzz “Congratulations, peller, God wey do am for you, make he locate me.