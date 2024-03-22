Netizens React As Olamide Bows To Greet Omah Lay

A viral video of the award-winning music star, Olamide bowing to greet his junior colleague, Omah Lay has stirred reactions among music fans.

In the viral video, it could be seen as the duo met at an event, however, sighting Omah Lay, Olamide showed humility by bowing before him , despite his established social status and influence.

Despite their age gap and social status Olamide bowed to greet the 26-year-old Omah Lay, who in turn reciprocated the gesture with the same mode of greeting.

READ ALSO:

While this was seen as a mutual respect for one another regardless of their individual career achievements, others attributed it to Olamide’s personality of treating everyone with respect.

Reactions as Olamide bows to greet colleague, Omah Lay;

Holy Spireet wrote, “Respect is reciprocal you know.”

Smart Jnrr wrote, “Olamide no be him mate!! He’s just naturally respectful.”

Kuku Boyy wrote, “That’s Baddo for you, he’s always blowing his head if he’s greeting people. Humility at it’s peak.”

Sweetony wrote, “Egbon wey dey regret say e no sign Omah Lay.”

Otobo Abraham wrote, “Omah Lay big pass Olamide normally.”

Adewale Qudus Oyegbade wrote, “He no go bend keh, Omah Lay gave him his highest streaming song.”

Rex Cruci wrote, “He’s respecting the talent Omah Lay possesses. It’s not about being a senior colleague”.

Watch the video below;

https://x.com/jbrandy_ybnl/status/1770780800541180165?s=46