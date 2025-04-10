Netizens React As Lizzy Anjorin Rain Curses On Critic

Share

Nigerians have taken to their social media page to drag controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, after she engaged in spiritual means following a criticism from a critic.

New Telegraph reports that the drama started when a critic commented on the livestream of the actress, speaking on the latest controversy between her and Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi.

In the clip, Lizzy was seen raining curses at the critic before briefly going off-camera. Upon returning, she continued her verbal attack, stating that the critic would face severe consequences within 41 days.

READ ALSO:

Read some comments from fans over Lizzy’s reaction to the fan.

@GeniusHawlah:”All this shakara ft karamo on top wetin no dey work Ile Ogere no fit catch bad people in government or them get anti-ile for body? Mtshhhw Dey play.” @Its_Yhettyqueen:”See person wey dem say make Tope Alabi go play for o .” @missangeljames:”This one go don lock her husband inside bottle.” @peaciystores:”Wait! What? she was live ?Anyways Jesus power is bigger than her!” @horlumedy”Even the person wey do the jazz for her will not be proud of her, people with sure jazz no Dey showcase that’s one thing for sure.” @Queenie_Bim:”Tope Alabi did the right thing fr.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

