Netizens React As Korra Obidi Denied American Citizenship

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media platforms to react as a famous dancer, Korra Obidi discovers that her US citizenship application has been denied.

In the viral video, Korra could be seen opening an envelope containing the letter from the embassy to discover her state of citizenship.

Her state of reaction after reading the letter apparently shows that Korra who had filed for citizenship by naturalization, was not granted by the embassy.

READ ALSO:

The Instagram dancer evidently appeared sad and forlorn due to the rejection and had to end the video abruptly to process her feelings.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many asserting that Korra should have maintained a cordial relationship with her Caucasian ex-husband, Justin Dean and not fight with him publicly. It would be recalled that the duo went through a messy split last year, a few days after she welcomed their second child in the US. The conflict dragged on for months before their divorce was finalized in November 2022. However, it’s currently not clear if Justin Dean is an American citizen and if staying with him would have been beneficial to her citizenship application. Reaction trailing this post; @tracyokito wrote, “She didn’t know she was supposed to become a citizen first before she did that plenty drama sometimes you have to play the fool to get what you want, see our Nigeria guys na with their old women” @lateisha_diva wrote, “What were u expecting want to become a citizen by marriage and u not with him anymore d man cannot sign it cause he must before dem go give u sorry o” @kingofficialfatalist2 wrote, “Believe social media at you own risk Werey fit wan confuse una make una begin to start to dey talk about something she wan redirect una hahaha e fit be a lie and e fit be true no dey believe everything you see on this mark app ooo ” @balo_ng wrote, “That’s not true, when your citizenship is denied you will know it right there before you leave the immigration office and maybe later send you a formal letter. If it is approved, they let you know, close your file and send you for your swearing-in right there. So for her to act surprised on social media is just to cause more drama or views.” Watch the clip below;