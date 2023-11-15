Netizens React As Kcee Perform ‘Oja Piano’ At Rema’s O2 Concert

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, amazed his audience with his performance at 02 Arena in the United States.

Kceeswho performed his hit song “Ojapiano” at Afrobea singer, Rema‘s O2 concert on Tuesday night, November 14 has continued to trend on social media nonstop.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Rema made headlines at his O2 arena concert with his groundbreaking performance.

He, however, gave Kcee a piece of the limelight by letting him perform on the massive global platform, which he did to the delight of his fans and followers.

Following his performance, Nigerian entertainment star, Adesope Olajide, who currently resides in the UK, took to his Instagram page to immediately share the video of Kcee’s performance at the O2.

In the shared video, it could be seen as Kcee sparked up the stage with his masquerade dancers, as he launched his hit song, “Ojapiano”.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, as many complimented Rema for giving him the biggest stage of his career. In contrast, others noted that the country’s culture was being portrayed worldwide.

See reactions below:

gidoskiofficial said: “How KCEE managed to perform at all the big international concert amaze me ”

surveyorchikadibia wrote: “Rema did it for kcee.”

ruddyunusual penned: “Rema just gave Kcee his biggest platform”

See Post Below: