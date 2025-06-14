New Telegraph

Netizens React As Kanye West Make Public Appearance At Diddy’s Trial

Renowned American singer, Kanye West has sparked social media reactions with his surprise appearance at the ongoing trial of the embattled rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Diddy Combs, who was embroiled in sex trafficking and racketeering allegations, had his trial on Friday, June 13, 2025, at the federal courthouse in Manhattan.
However, a viral video captures Kanye West stepping out of a vehicle as he makes a surprise appearance at Diddy’s trial, with the crowd cheering as security operatives escort him in.

It would be recalled that Kanye West has consistently drummed support for Diddy, who’s embroiled in a highly publicised allegation.

However, his recent courtroom appearance has sparked widespread media attention.

