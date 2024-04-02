Netizens React As Frodd Acquires Brand New Mercedes Benz

A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd has splashed millions of naira on himself as he acquires a brand new Mercedes Benz.

The reality star took to his Instagram page to flaunt his flamboyant ride which was still parked at the dealership.

The photo shared on his official page showed the new model Mercedes Benz was painted a luscious lemon green.

Sharing the photo, he acknowledged God for the acquisition and asked netizens what the car should be named.

Frodd wrote; “God did Give her a befitting name”

His wife, Chioma @pharmchi__ took to the comment section to hail him on the acquisition.

pharmchi__ said; “O gini na afio Frodd of London ”

Check out reactions that followed below;

kuan_vevoo said: “Na only get a sense for that BBN.. lol. From nothing to something. Very inspiring dude”

silverback_fitness9ja penned: “This one is too hard,I hereby name this Machine “The Goblin”

itisbobby stated: “Damnnnnn this baby is hot af ❤️”

dollpweeti remarked: “Nwannem low-key life chopper gentle tiger”

