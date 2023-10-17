Netizens React As Fan Shares Video Of Late Murphy Afolabi’s Grave

A concerned Nigerian has raised alarm over the condition they met the grave of late Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi barely six months after his demise.

With the video making the rounds on social media, it could be seen as the grave of the Yoruba actor who passed on some months ago following a short illness is bushy.

According to the background voices, the actor was buried in an abandoned property that was already covered with weeds.

The voice said, “See where they buried Murphy; with all the money he had, inside the bush. They didn’t even clear the bush.”

The video has since sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many lamenting how quickly the world moves after the death of a beloved.

Reactions trailing bushy grave of Murphy Afolabi;

jentle_jnnfr wrote: “Them go Don share hin property by now, ye least d family could do was fence and gate the compound. Ore chop your money ooo, awon next of kin ya werey gaaan.”

yetunde_m1 penned: “Aunty, maybe you should dig him out of the grave and relocate his body to Banana Island. Elejo wewe.”

ennygold1 wrote: “It’s raining season, I know how many times this year I’ve cleared my father’s grave, I don’t know why people can’t even mind their business. Maybe they should bury him in a parlour. Arindin. Even cemetery dey bushy now when it’s raining.”

inumidun_ said: “And life will move on, I hope you fulfil your purpose in life before you’re gone.”

evacomedytv_ opined: “If they arrest you now, we go begin to hear #justicefor.”

Watch the video below: