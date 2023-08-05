Netizens React As Eniola Badmus Receives Death Threats From Troll

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has cried out over the number of death threats she has been receiving on social media.

This is coming days after she dragged a certain TikToker, Ego Blessing Okoye to court for defamation following the alleged claims that the thespian pimp ladies to big men.

But in a recent development, the actress took to her Snapchat page to call the attention of netizens to the death threats she has been receiving.

She, however, exposed the troll’s phone number and urged her fans to call and frustrate the person.

Exposing the number, she captioned it with, “Guys pls call this number and frustrate his soul his been sending death threats.” Here are reactions trailing her comment…. ruth_nkemdilim asked: “Who be your guys? Call Tinubu and sons pls” king_harshabee wrote: “Who is this one calling guys, that surgery also took your sense of respect. So make I call person wey Dey send you death threats so the go begin to send me too. God punish you” dandonec wrote: “E reach where to really involve police na social media you come dey run to.” kc_ebu said: “WHO IS YOUR GUY? TAAAAAA! GBAFUO GI DIA” See her post below: