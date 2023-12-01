Netizens React As Deyemi Okanlawo Says The World Is Designed To Kill Men

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has stirred reaction on social media after he opined that the world is designed to kill men.

Taking to his verified X handle, Deyemi noted that the world is designed to kill men and it is worth thinking through.

He wrote: “The world is designed to kill men… take a minute to think this through.”

Deyemi’s statement sparked mixed reactions amongst netizens as everyone seemed to be defending their gender.

Reactions trailing Deyemi Okanlawon’s comment;

chiagozie_taiwo said: “Young man, I’ve got some harsh dose of reality, no one’s coming to save you. The world isn’t sympathetic to men. Play the cards you were dealt with to the best of your abilities. Opportunities won’t fall on your lap, you’ll have to create them. The sooner you realize this, the better”

__ssssunflowerrrr wrote: “So women nkor? Going through those hormonal processes still birthing kids and dealing with the aftermath and still having to be the breadwinner and everything.”

nmajiaku penned: “The world is designed to kill women. So many men die due to their own mistakes or stubbornness or a bad lifestyle.”

official_glorioux reacted: “Kee men how? Apart from financial crisis what else do men go through? Y’all just come online and vent all you want”

mc.oloro_ said: “Na we know wetin we dey chest on the daily‍♂️”

