Netizens React As Davido Gifts X User N5m

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has stirred up social media controversy with his generous gesture of N5 million gift to a fan for a new wig.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the development followed the singer’s reunion with his first daughter, Imade.

Davido’s gesture to the female fan stemmed from her tweet, highlighting human hypocrisy.

She tweeted; “Everybody is a motherfuckin hypocrite oo”.

READ ALSO:

In response, Davido requested the female fan’s account details to send her N5 million for a new wig, and she sent immediately.

Meanwhile, his follow-up tweet revealed a N5 million transaction, sparking widespread acclaim.

Reaction trailing this posts;

@Dequezgram wrote, “001 no dey play oh

@Iamkendiccbean wrote, “Be like I need to join Twitter o. Una dey make money

@_cherii_coco wrote, “Aw, this is really cute

@tee_famous124 wrote, “He did that to pepper barbecue lol”.

See post below:

Share