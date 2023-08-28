Netizens React As Children Fight Over Left Over Food (Video)

Nigerians have taken to their X (formerly Twitter) handle to reacts to the video of Yobe State children fighting over left over food as the video emerged on social media.

Taking to her X page to shared the video of the children, X user identified as Mallam Jabir captioned the video saying, “Things like this made me hate Nigerian politicians more especially the northern.

“Look at the situation we’ve found ourselves today in this country.

“These are children fighting for a plate of food left by someone in guru market, Yobe State.

“Things like this encourage me to join politics because we cannot continue to allow selfish and irresponsible people to keep on deceiving us.

Reacting to the development, some Nigerians criticised the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu on social media for the worsening economic conditions plaguing various regions of the nation.

They also accused the leaders, particularly those from the north, of depriving their people of basic necessities and driving the majority of them into poverty.