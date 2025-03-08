Netizens React As Bimbo Ademoye Disguises To Shop In Lagos Market

To avoid the usual attention that comes with being a celebrity, Bimbo Ademoye was spotted wearing a one-piece abaya with an attached head covering, along with a black face mask.

She stated that due to her disguise, she was able to move freely, haggle over prices, and enjoy a normal shopping experience without disturbance from fans or being overcharged by traders.

READ ALSO:

Expressing excitement about the adventure, Bimbo said she had “so much fun” and would definitely try it again.

She wrote, “The only way I could enter the market! I had so much fun! Definitely would do this again!”