Netizens React As Bimbo Ademoye Disguises To Shop In Lagos Market

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has sparked waves of reactions on social media with a recent video of her disguising herself to shop at a busy Lagos market that surfaced online.
The movie star shared the video via her Instagram stories, explaining how she cleverly masked her identity to blend in with the crowd.
To avoid the usual attention that comes with being a celebrity, Bimbo Ademoye was spotted wearing a one-piece abaya with an attached head covering, along with a black face mask.
She stated that due to her disguise, she was able to move freely, haggle over prices, and enjoy a normal shopping experience without disturbance from fans or being overcharged by traders.
Expressing excitement about the adventure, Bimbo said she had “so much fun” and would definitely try it again.
She wrote, “The only way I could enter the market! I had so much fun! Definitely would do this again!”
The video has since gone viral, sparking conversations about the realities of fame and the compromises that come with stardom.
Reaction trailing this posts;
Js_fashionwears said: “It’s necessary abeg because our people fit anything if dem sight any celebrity for market .”
Lam_chris_tina said: “God kuku help her she con be Muslim oti pari .”
Ade.yemiadeleye commented: “I like it Fr cause I don’t understand our people again any small thing dem go don snap any celeb Dey see for market com write stupid write up as if celeb are not human.”
Shop_xtra wrote: “Shey heat no do you? For this kind hot weather.”
Olanasss wrote: “Who sabi u ”
Softnsleek__02 said: “With this your skin, I will bill you whether I see your face or not, bimbo! .”
Tdeofoods said: “I can’t stop laughing n I totally understand but the heat inside that is on another level for someone not used to it. Pele sis❤️.”
detobespecific wrote: “Omolomolife of a celeb.”
