Netizens React As AY Unveils 17-Year-Old Son

Ace Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY has stirred controversy on social media as he celebrates his “son” on his 17th birthday anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian revealed that his first son turned 17 on Tuesday, March 19 in a new post which has caught his fans unaware.

AY Makun prayed for his son to be one step closer to his dreams, full of the excitement of new experiences and the warmth of love, and hoped to see him soon.

READ ALSO:

He wrote; “My son is 17. May each day be a step closer to your dreams, filled with the warmth of love and the thrill of new adventures. Happy birthday, Denzel. Daddy loves you. See you soon”

Amid the birthday wishes, netizens have taken to their social media handle in disbelief as they react to the new development, considering that the comedian is only known to have had two daughters with his wife, Mabel.

Others speculated that his son in question was actually his nephew.

See some reactions below:

Celi a2069 said, “No wonder his wife hasn’t been happy.”

Lizzy Berry wrote, “So his nephew can’t be his son, like seriously, can’t you all see that he is using you all to catch a cruise that’s his sister’s son.”

melisamikky stated: “This 2024 una just dy shock us”

houseofcalmperry asked: “He said his son, him tell una say na him born am?? Na only who u born u fit call our son??”

vickfa_200 said: “He has a Son?? Never heard that before”

Slim Kiki wrote, “Oga you need to explain better o. Please your son from which woman? Because as far as I know, it’s only Micheal and Ayomide who are your kids so this son is from where?”

Lynn La Stupenda added, “He has been with the wife for over 17yrs and this isn’t her kid, so how?”

See Post Below;