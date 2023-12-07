New Telegraph

Netizens React As Asake Gifts Salo N3m

Popular influencer and content creator, Oloba Salo, better known as Funnyhorje is overjoyed as renowned Afribeat singer, Asake gifted him the sum of N3 million naira for hyping him.

This is coming a few days after the Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid also gifted GOE 20 million naira for hyping him in a song.

It was gathered that Asake and Salo met at an event, and the content creator tried his luck by also hyping Asake.

Hours later, Salo shared a screenshot of the alert he received from Asake, which showed that he sent him 3 million naira.

Read some reactions below:

kuwait_official said: “Meter just dey fly anyhow this days ooo I pray make e fly reach everybody side abeg”

me_vs_me__girl said: “This December na meters full am God where my own meter”

minky_realty wrote: “Who I go hype ?”

ikechukwu_victoria_ wrote: “I love the unity among the yorubas of recent,…..Big love”

chi_murphy5 wrote: “Big Wizy Italawa GY Pupsy don give una another name ( meter)”

See the photo below:

