Netizens React As Alex Unusual, Cee C Clash In BBNaij House (Video)

Fashion_magicblog said: “And Tobi who use to be the foundation of the h*te is a married man now…Guy man is living his wonderful life and expecting his 2nd child.”

READ ALSO:

Kalisha__ commented: “I don’t get the hype about this Ceec girl, she is overly defensive and says a lot about her.”

Tsodine_group reacted: “This is what they call “CARRY OVER” in university. The beef is still strong. Lol.”

Soloblinkz wrote: “CeeC say, na because Alex no get Nyash.”

Vivianviva31 said: “Cece should watch her back, cos she’s back with her dirty attitude again, this time she won’t go far oo.”

Queenbee_shellz stated: “The thing wey Alex do Ceec during their time in big brother house is something girls on a normal can never forget or forgive. The first day hug was fake. Before you start attacking ceec ask your self if you as a girl will ever be cool with Alex. The pain will always be somewhere in ceec heart and little things will trigger it. May God help them.”

House_of_blessin noted: “Alex seems to be more confident than before.”

Firioluwa_hart added: “This is the content I signed up for. My subscription cannot waste.”

Iameniolamyde added: “Women no dey forget things. After 5 years, dem still dey fight.”

Candytamy said: “Alex has been trying to b close, but CeeC with her bitterleaf heart always giving Alex Yimu and Bombastic Side Eye.”

Mails4atim wrote: “Queen Alex pls avoid this bitter leaf, she wants to use you to trend.”

Realvera noted: “I love Alex, I love the fact that Alex was giving it back to her. Ceec was thinking she was talking to the same Alex of five years ago not knowing things has changed. Go girl (Alex unusual).”

Marshall.bills said: “To me, Alex was right just the mode of presenting sounded a little bit malicious cos at least it wasn’t only ceec and Uriel that didn’t contribute, some others too didn’t. Alex was only trying to use them to cite an example (but to me, she shouldn’t have mentioned anyone’s name) and to ceec I, I feel she has just been looking for an opportunity to fire back at Alex at me cos Uriel explained herself and let out her own point and that’s all. Nah Venita funny pass, she likes to carry another person’s matter for head like the other day with Frodd and Ike.”

Fredrick_faith said: “See as ceec be like an ant for where she dey. My tall black beautiful Alex.”

Watch the video below: