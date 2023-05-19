Netizens React As 2Face’s Justifies Why Men Cheat

According to him, a man can love a woman and still cheat on her because of his sexual pleasure, adding that, that thing down there has a mind of its own.

The singer added that at such a moment, he wouldn’t think about the woman he love but about how to unload himself.

“A man could love a woman to hell. Hundred per cent. His dick would just decide something else. But he won’t ever give a f*ck about that person. He just wants to sort out that sh*t”.

This has, however, got many talking on social media as many took to his comment section to express disappointment for constantly disrespecting his wife in public.

Here are some reactions that have trailed her comment as different speculations have been swooping in on Social media.

One Tobiloba, “Always making silly excuses for lack of self-control. Chioma and this lady Annie have seen shege in relationship matter

One Bobby Fredrick, “This man has no atom of respect for his wife Sha. Annie just wants to remain Mrs. Idibia so much anything he does would be forgiven

One Capridam wrote, “Your wife is seated by ur side and u can say this to her face. Something’s are better off not spoken out abeg

One Miradvine wrote, “Annie is looking older than herself because of the emotional torture

One 808andyblayz wrote, “Imagine disrespecting your wife in front of the world like that

One Risqq wrote, “Man be trying to legalize cheating on TV

One Genny Gum wrote, “Every adulterous husband deserves an adulterous wife including kids that are not his. Two can play that game