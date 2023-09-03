Netizens Jubilates As Seyi Finaly Exit BBNaija All-Stars House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has finally been evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday, September 3rd.

It would be recalled that Seyi’s name has been at the bottom three during evictions for almost three Sundays but he was saved twice by the eviction Jury before the jury was scrapped by the organizers of the programme

After spending weeks as one of the ‘bottom three’ housemates, Seyi was finally evicted after Ike, Lucy and Prince’s exit from the show.

His eviction was announced by the reality TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the live eviction show.

However, netizens have taken to their social media pages to jubilates on his eviction, as many have been waiting for this day.

A total of four people; 2 housemates and 2 house guests were evicted from the show.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Tolanibaj and Frodd were both evicted from the reality show last week.