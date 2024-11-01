Netizens Hail Anita Okoye As Children Bonds With Ivy’s Newborn

Share

Netizens have taken to their social media page to laud the wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, Anita Okoye over a touching video shared by the music star capturing the moment his older children met their new half-sister.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Paul and his new partner, Ivy Ifeoma, welcomed their first child in the United States, marking Paul’s fourth child, as he shares three children with his ex-wife, Anita.

In a heartwarming video shared on his Instagram page, Paul’s older children warmly bonded with their new sister.

Sharing the post, Paul expressed joy for his family, calling it the “Sweetest period” in their lives.

He wrote; “This past month and few days has been the most joyous and overwhelming sweetest ever period of our lives ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #pricelessmemories,”

Comments on the video varied from congratulations on the arrival of the baby girl to heartfelt messages appreciating the bond among the siblings.

Many praised Paul for fostering a positive relationship between his children from both relationships, while others credited the family bond to his ex-wife, Anita.

A social media user @seentiyah_onyinye wrote, “@anita_okoye you are a rare breed. Well done mama, your maturity needs to be studied .”

Another user, @officialinintolma added, “This is over-lovely. I don’t know how the three adults in the union achieved this but for choosing peace and understanding over drama, God bless you and give you all more wisdom. I see maturity in all.”

