Netizens Fumes, Accuse Oladips Of Faking Death Over Jealousy For Mohbad

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, better known as Oladips has come under attack for faking his own death in order to promote his latest album.

It would be recalled that Oladips was on Tuesday, November 14 reportedly dead following the confirmation by his management on Wednesday that the singer died on his way to the hospital around 10: 14 pm.

However, a close friend of the rapper, Qdot came out on Thursday evening, November 16 to reveal that the rapper wasn’t dead and that it was a stunt planned by his management to promote his new album.

This action garnered a reaction from many netizens who were angered that the rapper and its management played on their emotions.

They, however, added that the rapper was jealous of the posthumous boost that trailed the career of the ex-Marlian signee, Mohbad who passed on under some controversial circumstances some months ago.

However, netizens have insisted on going along with the reports of his death; doing necessary burial rites, and candlelight procession.

How netizens reacted to Oladips’ faking his death.

gungirl001 said: “He got jealous of late Mohbad’s streams and wished it was him. What he doesn’t understand is that… unlike him…Mohbad was extremely gifted.”

_ade.bola penned: “Death self don Dey fear Nigerian look like everyone is not scared about it anymore.”

Mbahdeyforyou penned: “We must do Oladips’ burial o”

Dhavidote stated: “Dead or alive, we must do candlelight for am.”

fati_wey_no_fat said: “Dress code and location abeg I no ft cry in vain….na me know how many drop of tears wey waste yesterday.”