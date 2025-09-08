Netizens Drags Otedola Over Wedding Advice To Daughter, Temi

Netizens have taken to their social media page to react negatively to Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola’s advice to his daughter, Temiloluwa Otedola, now Temi Ajibade, that she has to listen and adhere to her husband, stressing that he has now become her boss.

According to Otedola, “You have to succumb to your husband; he is your boss”.

This statement, which appears subtle, harmless and encouraging, has gained virility on X and Instagram, with some greatly displeased by the simple statement.

@Oreakinde said “I wish Fathers would stop telling their daughters to submit to their husbands, and or that they shouldn’t call them in times of trouble in their marriages. I detest all the marriage talks that sound like the daughter is being sold off”

@dejustice also said, “You raise your daughter to be of the most influential women of her time, given the best form of education, grown under the parenting of one of the smartest men on the continent, being you, and you tell her all that you have raised her to be counts for dust at the feet of a man”.

while some people on Instagram have a different opinion

@unclemide ” wealthy man pikin marry, poor man pikin dey give unsolicited advice. God abeg.

@_winniejoy “Are these Twitter people mad or something!!!”.

This has sparked debate across social media with people supporting and opposing femininity based on the billionaire’s statement.