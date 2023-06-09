Netizens Drags Hilda Baci For Charging 25k For Meet-And-Greet In Abuja

Celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, better known as Hilda Baci has been dragged on social media after allegedly charging N25,000 for her meet-and-greet sessions in Abuja.

Recall that Hilda Baci broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon on May 15, 2023, to surpass the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes by Chef Lata Tondon from Rewa, India in 2019.

However, the record has not been official as Guinness World Record is yet to confirm Baci as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon, despite her incredible win.

Despite the delay, Hilda has continued to make major headlines in different controversial actions that have triggered criticism from Nigerians.

This time, Hilda has sparked controversies for charging a sum of N25,000 for personal meet-ups in Abuja.

According to the alleged report, individuals will have to pay this fee to have a brief encounter with her on June 24, 2023.

Although Hilda Baci has not publicly reacted to this allegation, many Nigerians have expressed their disappointment and concern over what they see as an exorbitant fee to meet a chef.

@Mayorstilldey4u said; “Lagos people see Hilda Baci for free. E reach Abuja people turn, e turn 25k.”

@yitsugee reacted: “Meet and greet with Hilda Baci for 25k??? wow.”

@Batopy1234 said: “25k to see Hilda Baci? Na bread of life she wan bake?”

@esther__111 reacted: “25k to see Hilda Baci ke As you Dey cook-a-Thon, how much you pay people wey come to support you?”

@KhaleedSZN commented:

“25k to watch Hilda Baci cook? Wetin’ my babe dey do for free.”

@fineboytunde_ said: “25k to see Hilda Baci, how much be some mentors Forex class? God Abeg.”

