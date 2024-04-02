Netizens Drags Chomzy After Stepping Out With Husband, Stepson

Netizens have taken to their social media page to drag Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Chomzy after she posted a video of herself, her husband, and her stepson.

This comes a few days after videos of Chomzy and her husband celebrating her stepson’s first birthday without his birth mother.

The matter became heated when viewers realized that Chomzy’s husband allegedly took the little boy from his biological mother and denied her access to him.

Chomzy further escalated the situation by sharing a video of herself, her husband, and their stepson attending the birthday party.

This however didn’t sit well with viewers as well as her fans, as many have taken to the social media page to condemn her.

Some social media users dragged her and her husband for restricting the child’s biological mother from interacting with her son.

Read some reactions below,,,

@mabel0455 wrote: “Let the child’s mother have access to her child. Nothing justifies that level of wickedness. People can continue to praise him because he has money but money without integrity is zero”

@russian_bred wrote: “Karma will soon come for her”.

@mariansionu wrote: “What exactly does he do for a living”.

@missjayu wrote: “All these people giving hot takes about Chioma I hope y’all know the full story. If you don’t know the full story, you don’t have. I don’t know the full story that’s why I rather kept quiet.

“What if the baby’s mother has celebrated the child and we didn’t hear? Maybe this celebration here is for the father and Chioma had to be there to support her husband. What if?”