Netizens Drag Yul Edochie For Celebrating Ali Nuhu’s New Appointment

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has caused a wave of reaction on social media after he celebrated his colleague, Ali Nuhu on his new appointment.

New Telegraph reports that Ali Nuhu was named the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation by President Bola Tinubu.

Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, revealed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, January 13, 2024.

Taking to his Instagram page, Yul congratulated him on his new position, saying it was well-deserved as he prayed to God for all he required for effective leadership.

He wrote, “Congratulations brother @realalinuhu on your appointment as MD of Nigerian Film Corporation.”

Many made fun of him in the comment section of his page since the President ignored him in spite of his many campaigns and expressions of affection.

Reactions to Yul Edochie celebrating Ali Nuhu’s new appointment;

maxico4real said, “After all your clout Jagaban will fix Nigeria them no give you appointment?”

michael_elechi042 noted, “Tinubu doesn’t even care about you because you’re Igbo man stop hyping him oga”

fadafadaofficial asked, “Why them no appoint you? Since you don dey pursue the appointment, na another person wey no be social media wahala then con give! Bro change your ways!”

