Netizens have taken to their respective social media platforms to drag Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, for insinuating that growing up in poverty shapes many Nigerians’ mindset about travelling abroad (Japa).

Speaking during a livestream, the controversial singer said the strongest example of those influenced by this upbringing are people who believe in “japa”, the urge to flee the country for better opportunities abroad.

He said, “Most of these FC are poor. They are poor children who grew up in poor homes. I cannot blame you because if you grew up in a poor home in Nigeria, there is no way your brain is fully formed.”

“The biggest example of people who grew up in poor homes is the people who believe in Japa. If you believe in japa, it’s because you grew up in a poor home. There’s nobody who grew up in a better house who will japa. You can travel and come back.”

He also highlighted how poor nutrition and harsh treatment, like physical beatings, negatively affect brain development, reinforcing the cycle of poverty and limiting perspectives.

Here are reactions trailing his post

An Instagram user, bloddyhenry said, “Fela dey fight the government, you dey fight the masses.. ma pami nao Seun Kuti.

Another user, triplehoney3, said: “This one will just open his gutter mouth and yan rubbish. Most of your major show was done in diaspora. Has anybody invited you for a show in Naija apart from Shrine?”

Another user, ambilicious_23, also said: “So because I grew up in poor home make I no japa for greener pastures mtcheew.” “A lot of you are just bitter about people that japa cos wtf is this? captainririview said.

“Coming from someone whose dad schooled and lived abroad for a while before returning home. Example of Nepo baby. Gaslighting a path your father used to raise you.” Another user, mr.commonsense_ said.