Netizens Drag Pastor Tunde Bakare Over Comment On Mohbad’s Lifestyle

Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to drag the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare over his vile comment on the lifestyle and death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as Mohbad.

In the viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Pastor Tunde Bakare could be heard saying Mohbad did not know his life would be brief on earth as he was busy “drinking and smoking” and “reaped the reward of his unpleasant lifestyle while alive”.

He made this statement while he was preaching in Leicester, United Kingdom, at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, on Sunday, September 24.

According to the Pastor, the late MohBad asso­ciated with evil people while he was alive.

Pastor Bakare raised questions on the life Mohbad lived, asking rhetorically, he asked, “Is Mohbad a good name?”

“My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know Mohbad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? Mohbad.”

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is Mohbad a good name? Mohbad.”

Tunde Bakare’s remarks didn’t sit well with Nigerians, including fans of the late singer, as well as celebrities, as they took to their social media handles to drag the pastor, saying the pastor is sounding judgmental and a pastor shouldn’t act in such manner.

Reactions trailing Pastor Bakare’s comments:

@ sucre papi: Nigerian men of God and clout chasing We even have it worse mixing religion with culture again. God abeg

@ SALMAN: No be all vision person dey deliver

@ STARBOY GUCCI: Thought Christians are not meant to judge talkless of a pastor? What does he really preach to his congregations?

@Laughing pills: Some Pastors will not make heaven

@TBillion: Can they stop making him a topic in church, it’s not nice. It’s enough that he went through so much torture. Now they are using him as a topic, either for good or bad. Let him rest pls.