Netizens Drag Mr Ibu’s Adopted Daughter Over Appreciation Note To Paul Okoye

Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine Chioma, has stirred reactions online after she penned an appreciation note to Paul Okoye

It would be recalled that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s son were detained on allegations of transferring Mr Ibu’s N300 million donations.

This was followed by an alleged voice recording that disclosed Jasmine’s alleged romantic involvement with both Mr Ibu and his child.

In a new update, Jasmine took to her Instagram page to share her first post after the news of her detention and romantic involvement with Mr Ibu and his son became public.

Jasmine dedicated her post to Paul Okoye, in appreciation of his support towards her despite the ups and downs she faced in the past year.

Prior to her post on Instagram, her comment section was filled with negative remarks from netizens criticizing her.

She said, “Last year was so overwhelming, the good, the bad , the ugly, this year promises to be better, Dear sir @iamkingrudy Thank you so much for standing in the Gap!

“You were there from the beginning and stood till the end and yet you didn’t even make any noise about it! That’s how you know Good people! All your good deeds were done in silence!

“To that effect, I want to say God Bless you! And to everyone who has stood solidly with us through this trying period, thank you ❤️,”

In response, social media users flooded the comment section with mocking remarks, many of which referenced her controversial situation.

Jasmine, evidently prepared for trolls, and did not hold back in responding to some of the comments. She even shared a screenshot of her conversation with a troll who had sent condemning messages to her DMs.

One adaugo_nadike wrote: “No matter what you’re doing, you go still get supporters because even armed robbers have people that mingle and hail them. If you’re doing with Papa, leave pikin or kukuma face pikin and leave Papa. Nothing much.”

Replying, Jasmine wrote, “@adaugo_nadike no na the mama I dey do now, your own mama fit join us too.”

Another user @investorbossg wrote: “Knack papa knack pikin I rebook that thing.”

Responding, she wrote: “@investorbossg you forgot to add I nack mama join self, na mama first, then the papa, then the pinkin, get your facts right.”