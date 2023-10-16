Netizens Drag Mercy Eke For Supporting Fans To Body Shame Fellow Housemates

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) two-term housemate, Mercy Eke has been dragged on social media for allowing her fans to insult and body shame other former All-Stars housemates on Twitter space.

This is coming hours after she had her last interview with media personality, Hero Daniels on Sunday, October 15, where she lamented on receiving support from only her fans during the just concluded BBNaija All-Stars show.

READ ALSO:

She emphasized that although there had been two previous winners during the All Stars program, it appeared as though her victory had turned into a crime and that her only crime was wanting more, which wasn’t a bad idea.

However, few hours after the interview, some fans of Mercy created a Twitter space to drag few housemates, which includes, Alex Unusual, Angel Smith, Nengi, Ike Onyema, Soma, Venita, and Adekunle, these housemates were not only dragged but also slut-shammed.

With the news of this outburst, many netizens have expressed shock that Mercy Eke joined her fans on Twitter space while other housemates were being denigrated but could not stop her fans.

Read some comments below;

@chineyeokafo: “@real_mercyeke

you stayed on this space with your fans and they slut shamed @alex_unusual, called, @soma_apex, a mad person, insulted, @theangeljbsmith, and her mother and also the parents of Ike????? Wow. You Mercy???

I’m still shocked”.

@Ajlikesbeauty: “Disrespecting someone’s mother on top of Stanship some of you have really cut your days short on earth”.

@Busenoko: “Thank you,wanted to but she hurriedly left,Mercy sat there and watched her fans curse Ike’s family ,like she was there!!!Nah that girl SMH”.

@A babe: “She loves rivalry and chaos , its so clear this proves it more”.

@Busayo: “Nah . Mercy is a nasty bitch .. a loser and a previous production planted weenar.. good for her she didn’t win . Forever a vile human”.

@Alexis_nita: “So mercy was on space too listening to her fans insult her fellow housemate. “.

@Kingjoeeeeee: “Mercy was on a space where her fans were insult!ng and slutsham!ng Alex?”.

@Chika: “She loves female rivalry cos she strives from it,I’m happy no housemates I’d giving her such time… She thought they will asslick her nonsense… Keep feeding her fans nonsense”.

Listen to the audio below:

So you old fools know that your fave is my age mate but yet you lots want to drag a 23years old girl…all of you slut-shaming my child in the name of Jesus all your female children will always be slut-shaming AMEN https://t.co/wIx9ojsNyT — Titilala (@titilala_sugar) October 16, 2023