Netizens Drag Judy Austin Over Comment On Pete Edochie’s Doctorate Degree

Controversial Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has come under fire over her comment on the two Doctorate degrees bagged by her father-in-law, Pete Edochie.

The actress was dragged online after she joined her husband, Yul Edochie, in congratulating Pete who bagged two Doctorate degrees in one day.

She took to her Instagram page to share a photo of the legendary actor wearing his graduation gown and praised him as the “Lion of Africa.”

Sharing the photo, she captioned it by acknowledging the well-deserved recognition and honours bestowed upon the iconic actor and followed it with a prayer, for a long and healthy life.

She wrote, “A big Congratulations to Chief Dr Pete Edochie @peteedochie the Lion of Africa. Award well Deserved! Praying for long life with more blessings Amen”,

However, netizens took to the comments section to drag her to the gutters over her involvement in the family.

juliaasweets wrote: “Ekuke o si na ogini? Mgbeke feeling funky, who is your Daddy? A man that wasn’t aware when you were married, a man you won’t stop at nothing to ruin the good name he has made? Na so you will be going around seeking attention and you will never get it. Ewu Awusa.”

ijeo.ma7 wrote: “Same man you deleted his picture from your page shameless ijele kulikuli .”

darln_muna wrote: “Bingo woman!!! Onye ara post!!!!”

bec.kysamuel wrote: “You go soon delete this one like you deleted his birthday post. You are just restless.”

See the screenshots below: