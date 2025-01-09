Netizens Drag Chief Priest For Showing Off 47 Cows Gift To A Friend

Share

Popular billionaire businessman and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has been dragged online for flaunting 47 cows he bought for a friend for his mother’s funeral but failed to fulfil Speed Darlington’s bail promise.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Chief Priest had vowed to release Speed Darlington from prison amidst his online feud with Burna Boy.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, Chief Priest wrote: “Tomorrow we are coming for you, Akpi Nwamama. Monday is almost here. Let’s now showcase power.”

Sharing details about his friend’s mother, the Cubana Chief priest captioned the video; “Spent My Whole Day At Ukpor With My Visionary Leader Zenco In Preparation Of The Funeral Rites Of His Beloved Mother.

“As Usual, I Did Not Come Alone I Came With 47 Life Cows To Mark The 47 Years He Spent On Earth With Mama. Take Heart Oga Zemco On Friday We Shut Ukpor Anambra State Down For @dgeneralbitters .”

However, the businessman has not been able to fulfil his vow setting Speed Darlington free from prison, but rather he shared a video of the cows he bought for his friend for his mother’s funeral.

This made some fans query and remind him of Speed Darlington’s bail release.

Reactions trailing this posts;

@gowell_man: “Akpi nwamama still dey cell Boss @cubana_chiefpriest.”

@neecheeboizee001: “Oga go and bail AKPIN @speeddarlintv .. you said you will bail him in a way of showing your power now you dey show us 47 cows .”

@Ashakede1: You go still do the same thing you did to Obi to him. Enu po Akpi still dey prison and the boy never get millions money na apata e no fit shift. The show off no make sense again, wind don blow, chicken toto dey outside

@TomzyMaxwell123: “Speedy never come out boss, I wan remind you”

@Benharvey226: “How faa about Akpi baba we never see am ooh abi you don’t forget ”

@Oluwagifted: “Akpi still dey prison oh. Cho Cho Cho ”

See his video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEk1Hv9ONm-/?igsh=eGxlamRicjAxcTZ1

