Netizens Digs Out Old Tweet Of Angel Comparing Nengi To Bobrisky

X users have dug out an old tweet of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Angel Smith, dragging a colleague, Nengi Hampson as she compares her to famous Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky.

The old tweet of Angel likening Nengi to Bobrisky resurfaces after a troll on Twitter took to the comment section of Angel to liken her to a crossbreed of James Brown and Hilda Baci.

This has, however, garnered a lot of reaction from many as they opined that karma has caught up with Angel two years after trolling Nengi.

Reaction trailing the video;

@Gyalvibe: “You called a housemate Bob Risky, Someone else is calling you James Brown. Trolls getting trolled”.

@Crazyhead: “Be like Karma exist oooo”.

@Peaceful: “Well she herself equally compared Nengi and Bob so should we call this karma”.

@Crossdiamond: “Okay what goes around comes around”.

@Slimshady: “Remembering when Angel said Nengi looked like Bobrisky now look”.