Netizens Dig Up Simi’s Old Post Amid Anti-Rape Agitations

Nigerian sensation singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi has been at the centre of social media controversy after some of her old social media posts resurfaced online.

The resurfaced tweets followed renewed online discussions after she spoke against rape following Mirabel’s accusations that she was sexually violated last week.

The online drama started after it was confirmed that Mirabel’s case was false. X Users started digging out some of Simi’s old posts to suggest that she was a child molester and a pervert.

Responding to Simi’s call for stringent punishment against a rapist, an X user, who took to her comment section, said people who peddle false rape accusations should also be punished.

Swiftly, the 37-year-old Duduke crooner responded with ‘STFU’, which means the user should shut the f*ck up.

READ ALSO:

One of the dug-up posts reads: “David has a crush on me. He kips comn close; actin lik he wana lock lips n den he puts his head on my lap. Shd i giv him a chance? P.S: He’s 4.”

Another post read “I love to kiss kids at my mum’s daycare- they’re super adorable and I’m crazy abt’ em.”

In another post, Simi said, “Why this 4yr old boy tryna put hand inside ma shet????? Ogbeni wash it oh!

Another of her posts was directed mentioned award-winning British actor, Idris Elba, “*coughs* RT @OvieO: Idris Elba is now in Lagos!!! He’ll be staying at… (all the female rapists on my TL are waiting to pounce).

The choice of words in these tweets has elicited a divided response amongst X users.

While some deem the words to be sexualising the boy child, others said it’s just Simi’s way of describing what she experienced while helping her mom out in her daycare.