Netizens Congratulate Moses Bliss As He Ties Knot With Marie

Some Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to rein congratulations messages on gospel singer, Moses Bliss who announced the commencement of his civil marriage to his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn.

Moses Bliss’s announcement is coming barely 10 hours after he caused a buzz on social media with their grand pre-wedding pictures.

The gospel artist who is now legally married to his wife, Marie Wiseborn received a lot of congratulatory messages from friends, loved ones, fans, families as well as colleagues on social media.

The civil wedding was held in Ghana on Tuesday, February 27, and the couple still intend to do the traditional and white wedding, which will be held in Ghana as well.

