Netizens Accuse Wizkid Of Purchasing Lamborghini For Sophia

Share

Grammy-award-winning Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been embroiled in the ongoing controversy involving Burna Boy and Lagos-based socialite, Sophia Egbueje.

This is coming after a voice recording involving Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje, surfaced online, in which the socialite was accusing Burna Boy of reneging on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini in exchange for a romantic relationship.

However, amid the buzz, Sophia Egbueje has taken delivery of her Lamborghini, fueling more controversy on who purchase the exotic car for her.

READ ALSO:

A video on Sophia Elegbeje’s Snapchat shows Femi, a close associate of Wizkid, at the event, sparking rumours that the singer purchased the Lamborghini for the socialite.

Meanwhile, this has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with Wizkid or his management team yet to address the swirling rumour.

Reaction trailing this posts;

Biggest Bird wrote, “I just hope say no be big wiz buy her the lambo cause femmy is there ”.

Orikan Body wrote, “You just dey do Cho Cho dey put mouth for everything u no fit learn from wiz , you just dey do like portable clout chasing is now ur full time job”.

Paul Hilson stated, “No think say Fc go support you when them start to Dey drag u ooomU obviously know say them be friends but u still Dey cruise Dey give others chance to enter am .Person wey be close friend to ur oga. You dey follow social media.Later u go tweet say na cruise”.,

Raymond remarked “Make femmy no come go set my idolo up o”.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGqP4Hwt4U_/?igsh=MXd6dGVlcHkzbTNjMA==

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

