Netizen Slam Sarah Martins For Trolling Yul Edochie

Share

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has faced backlash after making mockery of her colleague, Yul Edochie in an edited photo showing his exaggerated hips

In the photo making rounds on social media, Sarah Martins described Yul as “Internet husband of Delilah.”

New Telegraph reports that Sarah Martins has always made headlines for trolling the actor ever since her fallout with his second wife, Judy Austin.

In her now-deleted post, Sarah shared an edited photo of Yul having a large hip while describing him and his second wife with unprinted names.

She wrote: “All hail pastor Amu Bingo 1, na nteje, Internet husband of Delilah. Who wear am this trouser no fit near heaven,”

READ ALSO:

The post has however garnered a lot of backlash among fans, who flooded her comment section with criticism, accusing her of taking the joke too far.

The post has since been removed, but the backlash continues as fans debate the boundaries of online humour and respect among colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Reactions trailing this posts;

Edu Ufondu reacted: “Do you know that this is someone dad that you always insult? You have no moral right to judge Yul.”

Janet Nkiruka penned: “Queen May fans gather here.”

Chiyere Celestine said: “There’s no difference with you and Judy. May will never be your fan. Betrayal.”

Majesty Scjets noted: “I thought u promised not to drag them again.”

Omali190 said: “Can’t you emulate May and focus on ur life and business too much of everything is bad. You have laid ur pony long time ago is time for you to take ur eyes off their mata. Silent is a sign of maturity.”

Yehyun9536 noted: “You dey insult man wey nor do you anything. Na him ex-wife dey cause all this sha.”

I Am Maryleo stated: “Respect urself Sarah, u don’t like him leave him alone ewu”

Share

Please follow and like us: