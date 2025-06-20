Netherlands Returns 119 Stolen Artefacts To Benin Monarch

Share

The Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II yesterday received 119 artefacts looted from Oba Palace in 1897 from the Netherlands government.

He attributed the successful return of the items to divine intervention, while thanking President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhamadu Buhari for their support.

Ewuare said plans by some international cartel to re-loot the artefacts were thwarted after he prayed to God and his ancestors.

The reverred monarch said: “I thank President Bola Tinubu for supporting and committing to the efforts former President Buhari put in place to ensure the artifacts are not relooted because there were groups in this country believed to be an internation al cartel that had all sorts of conspiracy to re-loot our artifacts.

“They stole and burnt our Kingdom. They killed my people, their morale and try to kill their spirit and their morale. “Today, I lament the fact that the people of Benin Kingdom, the boldness, courage and bravity is still there.

“Events of 1897 reduced that to significant level that sometimes when I see my people, they are afraid of the unknown. “The return of these objects has reawakened the courage we had in our people.

“We do not want modern day politics, we do not want partisan politics to diminish the courage of our people. “The Director-General of the National Commis – sion for Museums and Monuments has been doing a wonderful work.

“His predecessor was part of the conspiracy to reloot our artifacts. We had a running battle in this hall. “I addressed my chiefs in Benin language and I said these artefacts belong to my ancestors and I will not sit on the ancient throne and watch the artefacts relooted.”

Share