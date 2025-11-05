Netherlands Grants Zero Tariff On N900bn Cocoa From Nigeria

Netherlands has granted zero duty tariffs on raw cocoa beans imported from Nigeria. The country is expecting about 112,000 tonnes of the beans valued N900 billion ($687 million). It noted that for processed cocoa products, preferential tariff rates apply, provided specific customs and regulatory requirements are met.

Netherlands is the primary destination for Nigeria’s cocoa exports, importing around 39.70 per cent of total Nigerian cocoa bean exports at an average price of $6,141 per tonne.

In 2024, the Netherlands imported $809 million worth of cocoa beans and first quarter of 2025, shipment was N344.17 billion, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The bureau noted in its trade report that total cocoa’s export in Q1 2025 was more than 200 per cent above the bean gains in the corresponding period of 2024 (N421.78 billion) and higher than the 2023 value of N108.62 billion.

Meanwhile, Statista in its 2025 forecast has said that Netherlands and Côte d’Ivoire were the two biggest processors of cocoa beans worldwide. In the fiscal year of 2024/25. Recall that the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) in its forecast has projected that the 2024/25 global cocoa production will rise +7.8 per cent y/y to 4.84 million tonnes.

However, Rabobank said that Nigeria’s Cocoa Association (NCA) had projected Nigeria’s 2025/26 cocoa production would fall -11per cent y/y to 305,000 tonnes from a projected 344,000 tonnes for the 2024/25 crop year, saying Nigeria reported that its July cocoa exports fell -22 per tonnes y/y to 13,579 tonnes.

However, on July 1, the Ghana Cocoa Board projected the 2025/26 Ghana cocoa crop would increase by +8.3 per cent y/y to 650,000 from 600,000 tonnes in 2024/25. Recall that the Federal Government has projected that the country would produce 500,000 tonnes valued $3.63 billion by December 31 2025.

Government had reaffirmed its commitment to expanding Nigeria’s cocoa industry while ensuring full compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), positioning the crop as a key driver of economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable trade.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Kingsley Uzoma, explained at the Nigeria-EU Cocoa Roundtable on EUDR Compliance held in Abuja that cocoa was a vital driver of the country’s economic diversification agenda.

Uzoma noted: “Cocoa is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, standing as a strategic non-oil export that fuels our transition from petroleum dependency. “Cocoa is no longer just a commodity; it is a strategic lever in our economic transformation.

This positions cocoa as a vital contributor, accounting for roughly 29 per cent of our total agricultural exports and 5.6 per cent of non-oil exports overall. “Our government remains committed to agricultural sustainability, value addition, and global trade standards.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are creating an enabling environment that catalyses public– private partnerships, empowers communities, and drives a greener, more prosperous Nigeria. It requires traceability, due diligence, and proof of deforestation-free supply chains, reinforcing environmental stewardship.

The EUDR aligns with Nigeria’s green economy agenda, advancing our goals to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, and build resilient agricultural systems.”

He noted that cocoa production supports more than 300,000 smallholder farmers, who produce approximately 80 per cent of the country’s output and contribute roughly six per cent to the global supply