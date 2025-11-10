Netherlands Envoy Hails ABUAD On Infrastructure, Academic Innovations

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr Michel Deelen has expressed admiration for the Afe Babalola University, AdoEkiti (ABUAD) on comprehensive infrastructure and academic innovation.

The Consul-General disclosed that he was in Nigeria to seek partnership for trade promotion and encouragement of knowledge exchange, adding that his visit to ABUAD was part of that effort to learn, see and encourage students on the importance of education.

Deelen who spoke at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti during his visit to ABUAD described the institution “ as a model of educational excellence and technological advancement comparable to top American universities.”

He noted that “the university’s self-sufficiency, high-tech facilities and commitment to quality education make it an exemplar for Africa’s educational development.”

During the visit, the ambassador toured the university’s colleges, industrial park and the Afe Babalola University MultiSystem Hospital (AMSH), and expressed satisfaction at the achievements of the institution in less than 16 years of existence.