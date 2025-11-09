Netherlands Diplomat Applauds ABUAD On Infrastructure, Academic Innovations

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Michel Deelen, has commended Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) for its comprehensive infrastructure and academic innovations.

Deelen, who visited ABUAD described the institution as “a model of educational excellence and technological advancement comparable to top American universities.”

He highlighted the university’s self-sufficiency, high-tech facilities, and commitment to quality education as exemplary for Africa’s educational development.

During the visit, the ambassador toured the university’s colleges, industrial park, and Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital (AMSH), expressing admiration for what the institution has achieved in less than 16 years. He emphasized the critical role of education in national development and noted that Nigeria’s progress relies on investment in human capital.

Drawing from the Netherlands’ experience, Deelen remarked on the importance of balancing development priorities across agriculture, technology, and industry. “The Netherlands is the second-largest exporter of agricultural products despite only 4% of its population being in agriculture. ABUAD reminds me of an American university; it is self-sufficient and technologically advanced, creating an environment where education thrives,” he said.

He further urged ABUAD students to see education as more than personal advancement, but as a tool to improve communities and contribute to Nigeria’s future. “Nigerian doctors are sought after globally because they can thrive even under challenging conditions. Students here are the future builders of the country,” he added.

In his remarks, Aare Afe Babalola, founder of ABUAD, sought the ambassador’s partnership on the university’s Industrial Park, Research Laboratory, and herbal capsules and syrup business, aiming to make ABUAD the first university in Africa to manufacture vaccines.