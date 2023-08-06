Netherlands Beat South Africa To Set Up Spain Quarter-Final

Sunday brings us two more last 16 clashes in the Women’s World Cup.
Here’s what happened.
Roord strikes as South Africa go home
Scorers: Roord 9′; Beerensteyn 68′.
Having topped Group E, the Netherlands set up an intriguing last 16 clash with South Africa in Sydney.
The South Africans had needed a last minute winner against Italy to progress and were clear underdogs here.
And they looked nervy early on as the Dutch scored the opening goal inside 10 minutes.
Jill Roord was the scorer, notching her fourth of the tournament so far.
But the African side slowly grew into the game and looked much more composed on the ball as the half progressed.
They struggled to click in front of goal though, which wasn’t a problem for the Oranje.
After the break they thought they had got a second only for Lieke Martens goal to be ruled out by VAR.
But the Dutch did manage to double their lead and see out the game as Lineth Beerensteyn netted with 20 minutes to go.