Netflix To Release Young, Famous & African: Season 3, XO, Kitty: Season 2, Others

Prepare for a fun-filled start of the year off the new year, with many titles from multiple genres debuting on Netflix in January.

Kick the year off with some love with Love Is Blind: Germany available from the 3rd. This time, the world-famous experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

On the 5th, take an immersive and kaleidoscopic journey through David Bowie’s incredible life and musical career in this acclaimed — and authorized — documentary with Moonage Daydream.

On the 9th, watch The Upshaws for some laughs. As they continue to go through changes, one thing stays the same: The Upshaws always have each other’s backs — even when they’re at each other’s throats.

The 12th will see the release of Ticket to Paradise and Gone in the Night. In Ticket to Paradise, a long-divorced couple agrees to a truce, determined to sabotage their daughter’s upcoming wedding in Bali — and begins to see eye-to-eye again.

In Gone in the Night, a woman awakens to find her boyfriend missing under eerie circumstances after spending the night in a remote cabin with an enigmatic young couple.

Love good reality tv chaos, catch Single’s Inferno: Season 4 on the 14th. In this show, a new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one?

Don’t miss XO, Kitty: Season 2 on the 16th. This season, Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets.

Young, Famous & African makes a comeback with Season 3 on the 17th, with Africa’s elite back to the glitz, gossip, and cutting shade of their opulent inner circle. Here, luxury meets legacy — and drama rules the day.

That same day, it’s time for a little action with Back in Action, featuring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Matt and Emily find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

On the 18th, after escaping a Georgia plantation, Alice makes a stunning discovery about the world and plots to exact revenge on the brutal man who enslaved her in Alice.

The next day, catch Minions: The Rise of Gru, where 12-year-old Gru sets out to prove his despicable nature with the help of his bumbling team of Minions after being ejected by his supervillain idols.

On the 26th, watch Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. Here, an irrepressible London housecleaner brightens the lives of those around her on a life-changing Parisian vacation.

Fans of The Recruit can also catch up on season 2 on the 30th. This season, a new graymail case sends Owen to Seoul, where a spy threatens to leak U.S. secrets unless the CIA assists him on a dangerous personal mission.

Also, watch Halloween Ends on the 30th. Here, attempting to build a new life with her granddaughter, Laurie Strode suspects a new round of mysterious deaths is linked to masked killer Michael Myers.

Don’t hesitate to also watch local titles currently streaming including Sisi London, Hijack ’93, Lisabi: The Uprising and Tòkunbọ̀.

In Sisi London, an outspoken vendor struggles to keep her word when her husband brings home a second wife, having promised her dying mother to control her temper.

Hijack ’93 tells the story of four men who hijack an aeroplane in an effort to dismantle their military-backed government, leveraging passengers onboard in the name of social change.

In Lisabi: The Uprising, An 18th-century Egba farmer ignites a rebellion against the oppressive Oyo Empire, leveraging the collective power of his fellow farmers and enigmatic abilities. His defiance, culminating in the defeat of over 6,000 Oyo soldiers, secures Egba’s independence after centuries of subjugation, marking a pivotal moment in Yoruba history.

While in Tòkunbọ̀, an ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official’s daughter to her captor — or else his family will suffer the consequences.

