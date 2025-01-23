Netflix To Raise Prices As New Subscribers Soar

Share

Netflix will raise prices across a number of countries after adding nearly 19 million subscribers in the final months of 2024. The streaming firm said it will increase subscription costs in the US, Canada, Argentina and Portugal.

Asked if prices were set to increase in the UK, a spokesperson for Netflix said there was “nothing to share right now”.

Netflix announced betterthan-expected subscriber numbers, helped by the second series of South Korean drama Squid Game as well as sports including a boxing match between influencer-turned-fighter Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, reports the BBC.

