Netflix To Deliver Thrills, Drama With Seven Doors, Squid Game: Season 2, Others

Netflix to deliver thrills and drama with Seven Doors, Squid Game: Season 2, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 and more in December

It’s Christmas season and Netflix is delivering all the entertainment. From heart-pounding action and gripping drama to swoon-worthy romance, reality TV thrills, and side-splitting comedy, December is set to be a month to remember.

Catch up on titles like the highly anticipated Seven Doors, where a man’s life unravels when he is elected as the new king of his village, only for an ancient prophecy to challenge his reign with blood and fury.

A first-time foray into directing by renowned actor, Femi Adebayo, Seven Doors will premiere on Netflix on the 13th of December.

Starring leading actors including Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Chioma Akpotha, Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Aisha Lawal, Yinka Quadri, Gabriel Afolayan, and Femi Adebayo, the limited series is expected to transport viewers to 18th and 19th century Nigeria.

Coming on the heels of Femi Adebayo’s previous project Jagun Jagun, which bagged awards at the AMVCA and AMAA, Seven Doors is expected to be a visionary masterpiece that will have viewers gripped from start to finish.

As exciting as Seven Doors is, it’s only one of many titles hitting Netflix in December. On the 1st, there’s a host of titles to choose from. Catch up on Jin: Season 1-2, Firestarter, Taxi Driver, Stealth and Riverdale: Season 7.

Start off a binge session with The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 on the 4th as six couples test the theory – Is the grass greener on the other side? by moving in with new potential partners for a revealing social experiment.

On the 5th, watch Black Doves where a spy posing as a politician’s wife learns her lover has been murdered, and an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth — and vengeance.

On the 6th, take some time to watch Camp Crasher. Here, in a bid to save her son’s end-of-school camping trip, a single mom steps in as the bus driver while trying to show him she really can be a cool mom.

On the 10th, Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon, Jamie Foxx, returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humour, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive in Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

That same day, check out the shadows of Korea’s rugby world, where seven teams engage in a fierce battle of strength, strategy, and teamwork — all vying to be crowned champion in Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die

The fun continues on the 10th with Polo, a rousing docuseries that goes behind the scenes of professional polo, offering an unprecedented look into the players’ lives on and off the field.

On the 12th, watch No Good Deed. In this film, the sale of Paul and Lydia’s picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.

On the 13th, it’s time for Disaster Holiday. Here, a workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.

Follow NFL legend Aaron Rodgers as he bounces back from an Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining moments of his life and career in Aaron Rodgers: Enigma available on the 17th.

On the 19th, the sixth season of Virgin River will be available. Here, viewers will experience new beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: As Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other — and their loved ones.

A day later, it’s Ferry 2 day! After losing his drug empire, Ferry Bouman has found a measure of peace away from Brabant’s criminal underworld — until his past catches up to him.

Lovers of history will have a blast with The Six Triple Eight – Netflix Film also available on the 20th. During World War II, the only Women’s Army Corps unit of colour to serve overseas takes on a seemingly impossible mission in Tyler Perry’s drama inspired by a true story.

On the 26th, the show that had the world glued to their screens – Squid Game, makes a comeback. In season 2, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

