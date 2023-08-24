Netflix To Continue Topping Viewing Charts With ‘The Black Book’

…Movie lovers to enjoy an exciting line-up this September

With a lineup of Action, Drama, Comedy, and Adventure movies arriving on Netflix from the beginning of the month until its conclusion, September looks to be amazing.

This month, the highly anticipated title, The Black Book will be making a grand entrance to the platform on the 22nd.

The Richard Mofe Damijo-led title, tells the story of a Deacon who takes justice into his own hands and fights a corrupt police gang to absolve him after his son is framed for a kidnapping.

Fans can expect enthralling performances from the powerful bunch that make up the cast of this film. They include Åde Laoye, Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo; Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patric Doyle, Bimbo Manuel Femi Branch, Denola Grey, Kelechi Udegbe and Nobert Young, all of whom showcased their excellent acting skills in many critically acclaimed movies/series.

Produced and directed by Editi Effiong, The Black Book is Effiong’s first feature film and it will without a doubt be as incredible as other films the storyteller has worked on.

Coming on the trail of the highly successful Netflix title, Jagun Jagun, The Black Book is expected to continue Netflix’s streak of clear visuals and impressive storylines.

You may recall that The Black Book is one of the seven titles including Aníkulápó: The Series and Ólòtūré: The Series, Netflix recently announced will be premiering on the platform, following the platform’s first exclusive talent appreciation dinner in Nigeria tagged Lights, Camera…Nigeria!

However, that’s not where all the fun starts. Titles like All We Had, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, 6ixtynin9 and Top Boy Season 3 will be available on the streaming platform before The Black Book premieres on the platform.

Other titles expected to hit the platform from the 15th to the 29th, include Love at First Sight, Always Shine, Miseducation, KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2, Love Is Blind; Season 5 and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury.

Remember to also enjoy the array of local titles like The One for Sarah, The Rise of Igbinogun, Passport, Ijakumo, and Yahoo+, currently available on the platform.