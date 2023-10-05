Netflix Sets To Release Ijogbon, Lupin: Part 3, Elite Others In October

Prepare for the most exciting October ever as highly anticipated titles like Ijogbon, Lupin: Part 3, Elite: Season 7, and a host of others will be available for viewing on Netflix this month!

Expect to be captivated by a gripping story and stellar actions in Ijogbon when it hits the streaming giant on the 13th of October.

A title from the stables of one of Nigeria’s leading filmmakers, Kunle Afolayan, Ijogbon is coming on the trails of the highly successful Aníkúlápó.

The coming-of-age story tells an entirely different story from its predecessor, as it follows Four teenagers from a rural village in South–West Nigeria who stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but soon find themselves in a mess when others come looking for the bounty.

The cast which includes; Kayode Ojuolape, Dorathy Bachor, Yemi Solade, Ruby Akubeze, Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afolayan, Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Femi Branch, Adunni Ade, Funky Mallam and Fawaz Aina, a member of the famous Ikorodu Boiz, are expected to shine in this riveting story.

With a cast that not only showcases an apparent diversity but also an unmatched skill set, Ijogbon promised to deliver a gripping tale that will set records both nationally and internationally.

You might recall that Anklápó, Afolayan’s previous Netflix original, won Best Overall Movie and the most awards at the ninth Africa Magic Viewers Choice honours (AMVCA). We can only assume that Ijogbon will do much more after the spectacular success of its preceding title!

Fans can watch a number of films on Netflix in October before Ijogbon debuts, including Lupin: Part 3, Fair Play l, The Walking Dead: Season 11, and DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1.

The fun doesn’t end with the release of Ijogbon, as many other titles like Rick and Morty: Season 7, Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had, Elite: Season 7, Kandasamys: The Baby, Princess Power: Season 2 and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, will be available for viewing.

Netflix also has a wide selection of Local Titles to choose from. Fans can watch The One for Sarah, The Rise of Igbinogun, Passport, Ijakumo and Yahoo+