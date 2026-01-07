Netflix Pulls Chinese Drama After Vietnam’s Outcry Over Disputed Map

Netflix has pulled a Chinese drama series from its Vietnam platform after Hanoi objected to an episode featuring a map with contested territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The 27-episode romance drama ‘Shine on Me’ includes images of the so-called ninedash line which Vietnam has condemned as “inaccurate” and “infringing upon national sovereignty”. China uses the line in its maps to demarcate its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Vietnam is one of many countries that object to these claims. Vietnam’s culture ministry issued a demand for the series to be removed on January 3 and gave Netflix 24 hours to comply.

A BBC check yesterday found it could no longer be viewed on Netflix’s Vietnam platform. The disputed map appears several times in episode 25 of ‘Shine On Me’, in a scene about China’s solar power potential.